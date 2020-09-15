Kershaw (5-2) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine over 6.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Padres.

Kershaw and Dinelson Lamet dueled for the first six innings, but Kershaw faltered in the seventh. The 32-year-old southpaw has now allowed three or more runs in back-to-back starts. He has a 2.28 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB in 47.1 innings this season. Kershaw will try to get back in the win column Saturday in Colorado.