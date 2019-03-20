Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Weeks away from return

Kershaw (shoulder) indicated Wednesday that he will need around 20 days to get fully up to speed, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw felt good after a semi-live batting practice session Wednesday, but he's apparently still weeks away from being ready to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation. The southpaw is scheduled to throw two innings of live BP on Monday. Kershaw is expected to open the season on the IL; if he continues to progress without any setbacks, a return in 20 days would line him up to debut against the Cardinals on April 9.