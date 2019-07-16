Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep twice

Bellinger went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs and four runs in a 16-2 victory against the Phillies on Monday.

Both of his long balls were of the solo variety, so it wasn't a spectacular day for the RBI category, but it was for just about everything else. Bellinger raised his average back up to .341, and he now has 54 extra-base hits in 92 games. He is slugging .707 with 33 home runs, 75 RBI, 76 runs and eight steals in 334 at-bats this season.