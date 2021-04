Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and three total runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Seager finally got on the board with his first long ball of the campaign -- the first of four Dodgers home runs Tuesday. He entered this game with just one extra-base hit in his last five games, but after this showing, Seager is up to a .366 average and 1.030 OPS.