Dodgers' Corey Seager: Homers in spring debut
Seager (elbow/hip) went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday in the Dodgers' 4-4 tie with the Cubs in Cactus League play.
The Dodgers have been taking it slowly with Seager this spring while he's worked through the final phases of his recovery from Tommy John and hip surgery, but he finally received clearance to play with the big club after logging action on the back fields beforehand. Seager's long ball off Cole Hamels will get most of the attention, but it's probably more encouraging that he played six innings at shortstop rather than being deployed as a designated hitter. He'll likely get in a full game in the field before the exhibition slate comes to a close and should face no limitations for the start of the regular season.
