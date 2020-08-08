Seager was removed from Friday's game against the Giants with an undisclosed injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager had just resumed playing the field Wednesday after dealing with a quad injury, but he was forced out of Friday's contest in the top of the third inning. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear.
