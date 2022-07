Kimbrel allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Giants.

Kimbrel picked up his second save in three appearances against the Giants this weekend. Dating back to July 9, the Dodgers' closer has pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six in that span. He's now 17-for-20 in save chances this year despite a middling 3.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB through 34 innings overall.