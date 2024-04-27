Kimbrel blew the save in Friday's loss to the A's, allowing a run on two hits and three walks in one-third of an inning.

Kimbrel allowed all five batters he faced to reach base safely, with the lone out coming when JJ Bleday was thrown out at home trying to score on a wild pitch. While Kimbrel was lucky to escape with just one allowed, he was still charged with his second blown save of the year, the first since his first appearance of the season on April 1. Kimbrel hadn't allowed an earned run in 10 innings coming into Friday, striking out 15 in that span. Overall, the 35-year-old Kimbrel's 7-for-9 in save chances with a 1.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 11.1 innings this season.