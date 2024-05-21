Hudson struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hudson is on a five-inning scoreless streak dating back to his May 8 save versus the Marlins. He's served as the Dodgers' top closing option since Evan Phillips (hamstring) went on the injured list earlier in May, though save chances have been sparse. Hudson has two saves since Phillips was hurt, and J.P. Feyereisen, who was reassigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City over the weekend, is the only other reliever to pick up a save in that span. For the season, Hudson is at a 2.70 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 22:1 K:BB with three saves and eight holds over 20 innings.