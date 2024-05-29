Hudson (2-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, recording the win in a 5-2 extra-inning victory.

Entering the game in the bottom of the ninth and the score tied 2-2, Hudson very nearly handed New York the win, loading the bases with just one out. The veteran right-hander bore down and coaxed popups from Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil to end the threat. Hudson has been sharp in May, collecting two saves, a win and a hold in seven appearances with a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB, but with Evan Phillips (hamstring) due back by the end of the week, his stint as a fill-in closer is due to end.