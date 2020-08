May allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

May threw 88 pitches (62 strikes) in the start, so he wasn't as efficient as he could have been. The 22-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 24 innings this season. He's yet to allow more than two runs in an appearance, but he's also only made it to the sixth inning twice. May's next start is scheduled for Saturday at home versus the Rockies.