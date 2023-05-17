Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's game that May has been diagnosed with a right flexor pronator strain, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

May showed a dip in velocity in the first inning of his start Wednesday afternoon against the Twins and was ultimately pulled after throwing just 16 pitches. He will be placed on the 15-day injured list, though Roberts declined to guess on an overall timetable other than acknowledging it would be more than a month. It's not yet known whether his UCL has been impacted -- early signs are good in that regard but further imaging scans are coming. May, one of the brightest young starters in the sport, required Tommy John surgery back in May 2021.