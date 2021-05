May (elbow) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles.

May's procedure was performed by the renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The elbow surgery spells a disappointing end to what was potential shaping up to be a breakout season for May, who posted a 2.74 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 23 innings through his first five starts. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be ready to pitch for the Dodgers until the summer of 2022.