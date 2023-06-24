Sheehan (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

Sheehan followed up his excellent debut (six no-hit innings against the Giants on June 16) with another solid performance. The rookie out of Boston College is showing why he rose up the Dodgers' farm system quickly, as he's now allowed just two runs over 12 innings pitched. It remains to be seen whether or not the right-hander will continue to be a regular in the rotation, but fantasy manager should certainly keep an eye on him going forward.