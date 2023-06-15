Freeman went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Freeman went hitless for consecutive games for the first time since Apirl 19-21, but he was still able to do something when he got on base. The steal was his ninth of the year and his first in June -- he's on track to surpass the career-high 13 thefts he recorded in 2022. The first baseman has been as steady as ever with a .331/.410/.572 slash line, 13 home runs, 44 RBI, 58 runs scored, 24 doubles and a triple over 68 contests.