Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Rejoins big-league club
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cleavinger was recalled from the alternate training site Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was optioned to the alternate site Monday but will quickly return to the majors. Cleavinger delivered a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout in his lone appearance this season.
