Cleavinger was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rays on Monday with a right knee sprain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The severity of the sprain isn't clear, but the injury will cost Cleavinger at least a couple weeks of action. He was hurt during Sunday's game versus the Yankees when he tripped over Aaron Hicks' leg during a rundown. Trevor Kelley is taking Cleavinger's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
