Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Transferred to 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cleavinger was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Zack Littell. Cleavinger is likely done for the season after tearing his right ACL last weekend.
