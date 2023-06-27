Cleavinger, who underwent surgery May 17 to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, is expected to be fully healthy in advance of spring training, MLB.com reports.

After injuring his knee in a May 7 relief appearance, Cleavinger was diagnosed with a torn ACL a day later, but he wasn't revealed to have suffered any meniscus damage at that time. He ultimately required a surgical fix for both knee issues, but his recovery timeline shouldn't be affected in any dramatic way. If back to 100 percent next spring training as anticipated, Cleavinger will be vying for a high-leverage role in the Tampa Bay bullpen.