Cleavinger (knee) will not have any restrictions during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cleavinger had ACL and meniscus surgery on his right knee last May but has made a full recovery. The left-hander boasts a 2.64 ERA and 39:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings during his time with the Rays and should work his way back into a high-leverage bullpen role.
