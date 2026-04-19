Cleavinger (calf) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, walking three and giving up a three-run home run in one-third of an inning.

Cleavinger, who's recovering from right calf tightness, wasn't sharp at all in his first game action since March 30. The Rays will presumably want the southpaw to get a few rehab outings under his belt to knock off the rust before they consider reinstating him from the injured list, likely positioning Cleavinger for a return in late April if all goes well in the minors.