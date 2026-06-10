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Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Notches second save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cleavinger gave up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox. He struck out one.

A solo shot by Caleb Durbin accounted for the damage off Cleavinger, who got the call in a save situation with Bryan Baker having pitched the prior two days. The long ball was only the second Cleavinger has served up this season, and through 15.1 innings he's produced a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings with one win and eight holds over 17 appearances, in addition to his two saves.

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