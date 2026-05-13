Cleavinger earned the save in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on one walk in the 10th inning.

With Bryan Baker seemingly unavailable after pitching back-to-back days, Cleavinger got the nod in the bottom of the 10th after the Rays plated a pair in the top half of the inning. It was Cleavinger's first save of the season to go along with a 1-1 record and six holds. He owns a 4.05 ERA and 9:5 K:BB across 6.2 innings.