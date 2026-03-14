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Cleavinger has given up one hit with one strikeout and no walks over two scoreless Grapefruit League appearances. He also struck out one in a scoreless frame for Team United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Cleavinger's game work has been a bit light this spring while away from the Rays for the World Baseball Classic, but he should be ready for Opening Day all the same. The left-hander and Griffin Jax are poised to begin the season splitting closing duties, with Edwin Uceta set to join the mix once he recovers from a shoulder issue. Cleavinger was dominant while serving in a setup role last year, recording two saves and 22 holds with a 2.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB across 61.1 innings.

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