Cleavinger picked up the save Tuesday against Seattle, throwing a perfect inning with zero strikeouts.

Griffin Jax began the ninth inning, but after he yielded a pair of walks and a single to the first three batters he faced, Tampa Bay turned to Cleavinger with the bases loaded and nobody out. Cleavinger surrendered a sacrifice fly, with the run being attributed to Jax, but Cleavinger didn't allow the Mariners to complete the comeback. Now with two saves on the season, Cleavinger has an impressive 1.75 ERA in 51.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a run in 18 straight innings.