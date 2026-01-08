Cleavinger agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander will double his salary in his second year of arbitration eligibility after tallying two saves and 22 holds with a 2.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB over 61.1 innings last season. Cleavinger is expected to begin 2026 as part of Tampa Bay's closer committee, with Griffin Jax and Edwin Uceta also in the mix.