Cleavinger struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Pete Fairbanks had pitched three of the prior four days and Jason Adam worked the eighth inning Saturday to collect his 10th hold, so closing duties fell to Cleavinger. The southpaw didn't disappoint, firing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes as he dispatched Toronto's 8-9-1 hitters. Cleavinger is the top lefty in the Tampa Bay bullpen, which will likely lead to other save chances as matchups dictate, but Fairbanks remains the primary high-leverage option for manager Kevin Cash. Through 18.2 innings this season, Cleavinger sports a 1.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB.