Cleavinger is likely done for the season after being diagnosed with a torn right ACL, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cleavinger hurt his knee when he collided with the Yankees' Aaron Hicks during Sunday's game and an MRI has evidently revealed a worst-case scenario. It's a bummer for Cleavinger and a blow to the Rays' bullpen, as the left-handed boasts a 2.64 ERA and 39:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings since joining Tampa Bay's relief corps last season.