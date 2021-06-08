Cleavinger (forearm) tossed a scoreless inning Monday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the first outing of his rehab assignment. He gave up no hits, walked one and struck out one during the 11-pitch appearance.

Cleavinger took part in his first game action since May 15 after left forearm inflammation had sidelined him for the past three weeks. The 27-year-old isn't considered a major piece of the Los Angeles bullpen, so he could make several more appearances for Oklahoma City before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list.