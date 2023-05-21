Stone will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Monday in Atlanta, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It won't be just a spot start for the 24-year-old, as manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander will fill the rotation spot of Dustin May (forearm) for the "foreseeable future." Stone made his big-league debut May 3 versus the Phillies and surrendered four runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout over four frames, but he posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts in two starts since returning to Triple-A.