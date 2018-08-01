Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Begins rehab assignment Thursday

Ryu (groin) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryu is slated to throw 3-to-4 innings after a two-inning simulated game last Wednesday. The 31-year-old could still be on track for a return in mid-August as he returns from the groin strain he sustained in early May.

