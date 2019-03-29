Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Sharp in Opening Day win

Ryu (1-0) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, scattering four hits and just one earned run over six strong innings, striking out eight with no walks as the Dodgers cruised to a 12-5 victory.

Ryu got the nod for the Opening Day start with Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) sidelined and didn't disappoint, with the sixth-inning solo shot he served up to Adam Jones the only earned run he yielded on the day. The lefty will look to keep it going in his next start, which will pit him against Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on Tuesday.