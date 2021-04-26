Nelson was tagged with a blown save in Sunday's loss to the Padres, pitching two innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

With usual closer Kenley Jansen unavailable to pitch in the series finale, Nelson was called upon to try for his first career save with Los Angeles clinging to a two-run ninth-inning lead. The veteran couldn't get the job done, giving up a pair of runs on four singles and a walk. He came back out for the 10th inning and did a good job of keeping San Diego off the board, but the Padres eventually won the thriller in 11 frames. Nelson came into the contest having thrown five straight scoreless outings, yielding only one hit and two walks over that stretch. He'll likely return to a less pressure-packed role with Jansen resuming his regular closer duties.