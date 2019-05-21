Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Heads to bench

Pederson is not starting Tuesday against the Rays, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson sits against a righty (Hunter Wood) for just the second time all season, though the Rays' opener strategy is designed in part to throw off platoons like the one the Dodgers use in left field. Chris Taylor gets the start in his place.

