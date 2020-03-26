Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Recovery going well
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Pederson (hip) is essentially recovered from his hip and side injuries, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hip and side soreness kept Pederson sidelined for all of Cactus League action, though he had reportedly resumed playing in minor-league games before spring training was suspended. As such, the outfielder isn't expected to be limited whenever play resumes.
