Kelly tweaked his right groin while fielding a grounder in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kelly was checked on by a trainer after fielding a grounder and throwing to first base in the seventh inning, but he was able to stay in the game and finish the frame, picking up his seventh hold of the season in the process. Manager Dave Roberts said after the defeat that the veteran reliever tweaked his right groin on the play and indicated that the team would assess him Wednesday. Kelly has pitched an inning three of the past four days, and he probably won't be available for Wednesday's contest regardless of how he's feeling, per Ardaya.