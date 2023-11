The Dodgers declined Kelly's $9.5 million club option for 2024 on Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Kelly was acquired from the White Sox at the trade deadline but appeared in just 11 games for the Dodgers, though he pitched well with a 1.74 ERA and 19:6 K:BB over 10.1 innings. His numbers with Chicago were less impressive, leading to a 4.12 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 42 appearances overall.