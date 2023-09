Kelly (forearm) is on track to be activated from the 15-day injured list early next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kelly has completed multiple successful bullpen sessions since suffering a minor setback in late August and is expected to return to action during the Dodgers' upcoming three-game series against the Padres, which begins Monday. The veteran reliever landed on the injured list Aug. 13 due to right forearm inflammation.