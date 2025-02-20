Kelly said on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast that his right shoulder is "not 100 percent yet."

Kelly expects the shoulder, which he first injured last August, to "eventually" get healthy enough to where he can pitch, and he has been throwing in preparation for pitching in 2025. However, the free agent acknowledged that it's possible he will retire if the shoulder doesn't cooperate. The 36-year-old has indicated previously that he would only pitch for the Dodgers, although it's not clear whether he is still sticking to that stance.