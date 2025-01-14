Kelly (shoulder) indicated on The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast on Jan. 7 that he will either re-sign with the Dodgers or retire.

Kelly also revealed that he's not yet recovered from the right shoulder injury which prematurely ended his 2024 season. It's not clear what the Dodgers' level of interest in re-signing Kelly is, but if the 36-year-old is able to get over the hump with his shoulder, it sounds like he's only interested in staying in Los Angeles. Kelly posted a 4.78 ERA and 35:16 K:BB over 32 innings during the 2024 regular season.