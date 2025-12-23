Kelly announced Monday on his "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast that he is retired from professional baseball.

Kelly's 2024 season ended prematurely due to a right shoulder injury and he didn't pitch anywhere in 2025. While the 37-year-old indicated Monday that he now feels healthy, he has no intention of continuing his career. Kelly -- who won one World Series with the Red Sox and another with the Dodgers -- finishes with a 3.98 ERA over parts of 13 major-league seasons.