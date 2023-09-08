Kelly (forearm/elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Kelly has been on the shelf for nearly a month with inflammation in his right forearm and elbow. Barring any setbacks, the hard-throwing reliever is expected back early next week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: On track for early next week•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Another throwing session Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Tosses 20-pitch bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Bullpen session, sim game on tap•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Still feeling arm discomfort•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Bullpen session on tap•