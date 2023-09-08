Manager Dave Roberts said he's hoping Kelly (forearm/elbow) can return Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kelly is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and will make a couple of appearances there before potentially returning to the Dodgers' bullpen ahead of their series finale next week against the Padres. The veteran reliever has been sidelined since Aug. 13 due to elbow and forearm inflammation.