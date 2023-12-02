Kelly signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The Dodgers declined Kelly's $9.5 million club option earlier in the offseason, but the team will retain the 35-year-old reliever -- likely at a lower salary. Kelly put up a 4.12 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 39.1 innings in 2023, though his numbers significantly improved after being traded to Los Angeles from the White Sox in July (1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP in 10.1 innings). It's unlikely Kelly receives many save opportunities given his injury history and the Dodgers' already-strong bullpen, though he could still be used fairly often in high-leverage situations.