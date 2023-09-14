Kelly (forearm) gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Padres.

Kelly had some trouble in the seventh inning after relieving starter Ryan Pepiot. Kelly walked the first two batters he faced, and both came around to score later on a Fernando Tatis single. After missing five weeks, a little rust could be expected from Kelly, who was eased into action in a low-leverage assignment. He's posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB through 33.1 innings while picking up a save, 12 holds and six blown saves this season. Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol figure to handle most of the save chances down the stretch and into the postseason.