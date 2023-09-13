The Dodgers reinstated Kelly (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Kelly will return to the Dodgers' bullpen after a month-long stint on the IL with forearm inflammation. The 35-year-old has thrown 3.2 scoreless innings since rejoining the Dodgers in late July, and he could see a handful of high-leverage opportunities before the regular season comes to an end. Kyle Hurt was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Aims to return Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: On track for early next week•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Another throwing session Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Tosses 20-pitch bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Bullpen session, sim game on tap•