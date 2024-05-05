Kelly (groin) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning en route to his eighth hold of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over Atlanta in 11 innings.

Kelly tweaked his groin while fielding a grounder in his relief appearance in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, but a few days off was apparently all he needed to overcome the issue. He returned to action Friday to gather his fourth hold in as many appearances. Though Daniel Hudson is likely first in line for save chances after closer Evan Phillips (hamstring) went on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Kelly should move up a rung in the bullpen hierarchy as well.