Urias had his tonsils removed Wednesday, delaying his throwing program, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias will miss at least half of the 2018 season while recovering from June shoulder surgery. A more concrete timeline for his return should be established once he's able to resume throwing off the mound, though that's been delayed by his tonsil surgery. That's obviously an issue unrelated to his arm troubles and shouldn't have any long term effects on his ability to pitch, but it could delay his eventual return by a little bit.