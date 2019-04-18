Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action

Turner (ankle, hamstring) is starting at third base and hitting third Thursday against the Brewers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner missed Tuesday's game due to an ankle bruise and hamstring tightness, but he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday and reported no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting lineup. The veteran third baseman, who is slashing .297/.382/.328 with eight RBI through 18 games this season, will face right-hander Zach Davies in his first game back.