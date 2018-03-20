Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist, likely out multiple weeks

X-rays confirmed that Turner suffered a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch in Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers haven't officially announced a recovery timetable for Turner, but Shaikin estimates the third baseman will be sidelined for around 6-to-9 weeks, making it unlikely that he'll be available until at least mid-May. With Turner headed to the disabled list, Logan Forsythe is expected to shift over from second base and handle most of the reps at the hot corner, leaving some combination of Chase Utley, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes and Enrique Hernandez to fill in at the keystone.