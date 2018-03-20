Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist, likely out multiple weeks
X-rays confirmed that Turner suffered a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch in Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers haven't officially announced a recovery timetable for Turner, but Shaikin estimates the third baseman will be sidelined for around 6-to-9 weeks, making it unlikely that he'll be available until at least mid-May. With Turner headed to the disabled list, Logan Forsythe is expected to shift over from second base and handle most of the reps at the hot corner, leaving some combination of Chase Utley, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes and Enrique Hernandez to fill in at the keystone.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Sunday as precaution•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...